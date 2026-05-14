Upcoming "All Roads Lead to the South" Rally

Civil rights organizations are gathering in Montgomery this weekend to march for voting rights. It's part of the "All Roads Lead to the South" movement. The march follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing Alabama to use its 2023 congressional map. The map was initially criticized for diluting the voting power of Black Alabamians. Thousands are expected to march on the State Capitol on Saturday.

Construction is underway for the new Percy Julian High School in Montgomery. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Wednesday at the school's new site off of North Eastern Boulevard. The new school is expected to be completed by the spring of 2028.

The City of Montgomery is hosting a "Contract Ready" workshop. It's to help small business owners better understand the contract procurement processes. City officials say their goal is to help small businesses secure local, state, and federal contracts. The event is May 15, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.