A Fine and Dandy Affair Opening Activities at ASU

The inaugural Fine and Dandy Affair host by the City of Montgomery will take place this weekend. The opening activities will take place on the campus of Alabama State University. Cultural Affairs Director Dr. Jennifer Dobbs says they appreciate the partnership with ASU. There will be vendors and youth discussion panels. A Fine and Dandy Affair Gala will take place at 7 p.m. at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts with musical guests Tamar Braxton and Loyd as well as a few mystery guests. More information can be found on the city's website.

A new report shows an estimated 50,000 low-income Alabamians have been removed from the state's food stamp program. Data compiled by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities show a more than six percent reduction in SNAP benefit recipients in Alabama in 2025. The report attributes the decline to new work requirements outline in the "One Big Beautiful Bill." Food banks across the state are now reporting an increase in demand for food.

The search for a missing Eufaula teenager comes to a tragic end. Family members of 18-year-old Markavious Rumph found his body in a wooded area in Barbour County on Monday night. They tell WRBL-TV he'd been shot, dismembered, and set on fire. Rumph was last seen on May 7th after leaving his grandma's home with a friend. Police have not announced any arrests or officially identified the victim.