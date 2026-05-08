Its graduation day at Alabama State University. Scores of families, friends and supporters crowded the ASU Dunn-Oliver Acadome for the 2026 ASU Commencement Ceremony. Several attendees tell WVAS they are beyond proud of their favorite Hornet. Keynote speaker was April Ross, an ASU Alumna and CEO of the Bee TV Network.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, the last day of a special session called by Governor Kay Ivey to establish the framework for a possible special primary election. Lawmakers in both House and Senate passed the bills that will allow a special election, if the U.S. Supreme Court decides to life an injunction against 2023 maps created by the Republican controlled Alabama legislature. New maps drawn by the federal courts in 2024, allowed a second majority Black congressional district to be established.

Attorneys representing the Southern Poverty Law Center entering not guilty pleas to multiple felony fraud charges. It happened at a hearing in Montgomery federal court Thursday. An eleven-count indictment accuses the civil rights organization of illegally funneling money to informants to secretly infiltrate extremist's groups. The SPLC claims the charges are politically motivated.