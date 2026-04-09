ASU Opens its News Hornet Golf Clubhouse

Dozens attended Alabama State University’s grand opening of its new Hornet Golf Clubhouse. The facility is located near the Houston Markham Football Complex. Its’s one of the first on-campus golf clubhouses at a Historically Black College or University. Head Golf Coach Quincy Heard says, "today is an historic moment for Alabama State University Golf." ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. says, "this journey began with a vision to elevate the ASU Golf Program to compete at the highest levels." Ross adds along the way, “we’ve strengthened our schedule, enhanced our roster and built a coaching staff that includes three PGA professionals, a distinction that sets this program apart nationally.”

The annual Brantwood Kickball Classic will be taking place on April 18, 2026, at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium. Brantwood Children’s Home Director Gerald Jones says the event is family-friendly way to get out and have some fun. This is an amateur kickball tournament. The gates open at 8 a.m. Tickets for adults are $10 dollars, children 5-9 are $5 dollars and children under 5 are free.