WVAS Crime Report

Capital Murder Charge

A homicide investigation is being conducted in Montgomery following the death of 21-year-old Larry Wright.

Montgomery Police report on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at about 2:55 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 6800 block of Eastchase Parkway in reference to a subject shot.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD identified and charged 23-year-old Jaden Waters and 19-year-old Myeesha Townsend with Capital Murder.

The pair are in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

December Shooting Arrest

A 46-year-old Montgomery man has been charged with capital murder in connection with a December shooting case.

Montgomery Police have charged Samual Robinson with Capital Murder.

He was identified as the suspect in the December 29, 2023 shooting death of 59-year-old David Pitts.

Robinson was taken into custody on January 5, 2023.

He is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Death Investigation

A death investigation is taking place in Montgomery following the discovery of a 33-year-old woman.

Reports show on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at about 6:20 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3800 block of South Court Street in reference to a subject shot.

There they found the body of Vernica Searcy.

Police are asking the public with knowledge of this death to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.