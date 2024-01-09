© 2024 WVAS
Happy New Year!

WVAS Crime Report

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 9, 2024 at 2:32 PM EST

Capital Murder Charge
A homicide investigation is being conducted in Montgomery following the death of 21-year-old Larry Wright.

Montgomery Police report on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at about 2:55 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 6800 block of Eastchase Parkway in reference to a subject shot.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD identified and charged 23-year-old Jaden Waters and 19-year-old Myeesha Townsend with Capital Murder.

The pair are in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

December Shooting Arrest
A 46-year-old Montgomery man has been charged with capital murder in connection with a December shooting case.

Montgomery Police have charged Samual Robinson with Capital Murder.

He was identified as the suspect in the December 29, 2023 shooting death of 59-year-old David Pitts.

Robinson was taken into custody on January 5, 2023.

He is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Death Investigation
A death investigation is taking place in Montgomery following the discovery of a 33-year-old woman.

Reports show on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at about 6:20 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3800 block of South Court Street in reference to a subject shot.

There they found the body of Vernica Searcy.

Police are asking the public with knowledge of this death to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
