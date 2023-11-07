Deadly shooting over the weekend

Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly Saturday shooting.

Reports show MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 700 block of Golden Gate Drive on Saturday about 7:45 p.m., in reference to a subject shot.

There, they found the body of 54-year-old Tommy Perkins.

There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.