Happy Thanksgiving!

Deadly shooting over the weekend

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST

Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly Saturday shooting.

Reports show MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 700 block of Golden Gate Drive on Saturday about 7:45 p.m., in reference to a subject shot.

There, they found the body of 54-year-old Tommy Perkins.

There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
