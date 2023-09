Montgomery Police are conducting a homicide investigation into the death of a 20-year-old woman.

Reports show the body of 20-year-old Adrianna Conville was found fatally shot in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard Monday around 10 a.m.

If you have any information related to this homicide investigation you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 625-2831.