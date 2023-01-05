© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Montgomery teenager is a victim of homicide

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 5, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST
Caution Tape

An 18-year-old is Montgomery's latest homicide victim.
Montgomery Police are conducting an investigation into the death of 18-year-old Willie Grant.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to a local hospital on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. in reference to subjects shot.

Grant, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound was pronounced dead. Two juvenile victims were also located, both sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation determined the shooting took place in the 3800 block of Chatwood Street.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan