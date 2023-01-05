Montgomery teenager is a victim of homicide

An 18-year-old is Montgomery's latest homicide victim.

Montgomery Police are conducting an investigation into the death of 18-year-old Willie Grant.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to a local hospital on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. in reference to subjects shot.

Grant, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound was pronounced dead. Two juvenile victims were also located, both sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation determined the shooting took place in the 3800 block of Chatwood Street.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

