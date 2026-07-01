LeBron James' next team? A Lakers reporter shares the 'most logical' fit

Updated July 1, 2026 at 10:14 AM EDT

LeBron James is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons. His departure from the Lakers ends the longest tenure of his NBA career with one franchise and comes as James prepares for his 24th NBA season.

Dan Woike, who covers the Lakers for The Athletic, told NPR's Morning Edition James is entering "a new chapter" after the team shifted its focus following the trade for Luka Dončić and the emergence of Austin Reaves. Recalling conversations with James in the Lakers' locker room, Woike said the four-time NBA MVP has likely embraced the idea that his next team will possibly need him as a complementary piece rather than the face of the franchise.

"He's really a chameleon," Woike said. "He is such an all-around talent that he's able to identify what a team needs, and he can mostly go and do it still, even here into his 40s."

Woike said he believes James is looking to join an established contender where he can continue playing meaningful basketball without carrying the same responsibilities he has for much of his career.

"I think Cleveland and Golden State Warriors are probably the most logical places," Woike said.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

The digital version was written by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Treye Green.

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