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House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has received the House Democrats' nomination to become speaker when the party regains the majority in the new year. This nomination, confirmed by a closed-door vote of 251 to 11, marks the start of the formal selection process for speaker. It will culminate in a House floor vote on Jan. 3, at the start of the new Congress. If successful, Jeffries will make history as the first Black Speaker of the House. Jeffries said after the closed door vote that he is committed to addressing cost-of-living issues, pledging to fight for lower costs in groceries, gas, housing and healthcare.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 17, 2026.

🎧 Jeffries, who has served as the top Democrat in the minority since 2023, ran unopposed for the speaker position. But that is not the case in the Senate, NPR's Elena Moore tells Up First . Current minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer faces a challenge from Sen. Chris Van Hollen for majority leader. Van Hollen has positioned himself as an anti-status quo, progressive leader. Both Van Hollen and Schumer have served in Congress for decades. The vote for that Senate position is set for early December.

in the minority since 2023, ran unopposed for the speaker position. But that is not the case in the Senate, NPR's Elena Moore tells . Current minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer faces a challenge from Sen. Chris Van Hollen for majority leader. Van Hollen has positioned himself as an anti-status quo, progressive leader. Both Van Hollen and Schumer have served in Congress for decades. The vote for that Senate position is set for early December. ➡️ Rep. Robert Garcia, poised to chair the House Oversight Committee, sent document-preservation letters to more than a dozen of President Trump's allies and family members in preparation for investigations starting in January. These letters focus on four main areas: "Trump family corruption, corporate corruption, DHS misconduct and the White House Epstein cover-up."

Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met today in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. Xi and Putin met separately the night before the trilateral meeting. Trump also had one-on-one meetings with Putin and Xi. It's the first time the three leaders have held a summit together.

🎧 The three leaders had different agendas as they went into their meeting, NPR's Jennifer Pak says. Trump aimed to prioritize nuclear arms control. He said that they had a unique opportunity to reduce nuclear weapons, a stance Beijing has typically resisted due to its smaller stockpile compared to the U.S. and Russia. Putin sought discussions to end the war in Ukraine, but on Moscow's terms. The complexity of these issues makes substantial outcomes unlikely, Pak says. Xi aimed to position China as a stabilizing global force by bringing together Russia, its old ally, and the U.S., its direct competitor.

Anthropic is set to debut on the Nasdaq exchange today. The company raised more than $100 billion in a record-breaking initial public offering that valued the company at around $1.5 trillion. The company sold 956 million shares at $83 each, surpassing its initial target range of $70 to $78. The seven founders sold over 23 million shares as part of the IPO, and the company's prospectus outlines plans to introduce an extra $26 billion in shares through private placements with Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

🎧 In its IPO filing, Anthropic was optimistic that AI would have a bigger impact on the economy than industrialization, electricity, semiconductors and the internet, NPR's John Ruwitch says. The company's paperwork suggested that the addressable market for Anthropic's products could be as big as $40 trillion annually, exceeding the GDP of the United States. But CEO Dario Amodei has been outspoken about the danger of losing control over AI. The prospectus flagged some political risks, including the company's current dispute with the Pentagon over how its models can be used. Ruwitch says that now that Anthropic and SpaceX are on the market, OpenAI could potentially join next year.

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Nickolai Hammar / NPR Ben Shapiro sits with NPR for a Newsmakers interview.

Go face-to-face with the person of the moment. NPR's Newsmakers video podcast brings the biggest names in politics, business, sports, arts, and culture out of the headlines and into the interview chair to discuss the mark they're making on the world. Follow the Newsmakers podcast or subscribe to NPR's YouTube channel to get new episodes as soon as they're available.

Ben Shapiro says he remains committed to his values during Trump's turbulent presidency. The conservative podcast host voted against Trump in 2016, but actively campaigned for him in 2024. Shapiro expressed disappointment in the president's tariffs, alleged corruption and the handling of the war in Iran. He says that Trump's strict immigration policies and the "whiff of corruption" surrounding the White House contributed to the GOP's midterm losses. The co-founder of the media company The Daily Wire warns that Republicans face an "uphill road in 2028," and he doesn't see Vice President JD Vance as the right GOP presidential candidate. Shapiro argues that Vance could alienate key voter groups like Hispanics, the working class, women and the college-educated. In conversation with Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep, Shapiro discussed who he thinks could be a potential 2028 GOP candidate, his new movie, Confession, and the recent decline in his show's YouTube subscriptions.

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Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images Israeli violist Tal Riva Theodorou (C-L) arrives for a rehearsal of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra at the Pierre Boulez Hall at the Barenboim-Said Academy in Berlin on Nov. 9, 2026.

The West-Eastern Divan Orchestra is an ensemble founded by Edward Said and Daniel Barenboim nearly 30 years ago in Germany to unite Middle Eastern musicians. Despite the deep personal grief and heightened tensions following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the Gaza war, members of the orchestra strive to confront, rather than sidestep, political realities. Longtime musicians say Barenboim has helped them bridge painful cultural divides and foster enduring cross-border friendships. The space has also given some participants a safe space to discuss Gaza, allowing music to resolve the dissonance.

3 things to know before you go

Fadel Dawod / National Book Foundation Abdelrahman ElGendy won the Non-fiction award at the National Book Awards for his memoir, Huna.

Abdelrahman ElGendy has won the National Book Awards' non-fiction prize for his memoir, Huna, which recounts his six years as a political prisoner in Egypt. "Choosin' Texas" singer Ella Langley won six of the seven categories she was nominated for, including song of the year, at the Country Music Awards. In this week's edition of Far-Flung Postcards, NPR's Esme Nicholson sends greetings from a Berlin square, where children play around a Käthe Kollwitz bronze cast. In the wake of World War I, the German artist's work often portrayed undernourished children in their mothers' arms.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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