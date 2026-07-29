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Trump and Netanyahu meet in D.C. amid tensions over Iran war

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
Michel Martin
Published July 29, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's latest meeting comes as the U.S. has paused strikes in Iran as the two sides negotiate.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Politics
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin