Congress passes major housing bill. And, Mamdani-backed candidates sweep NYC primaries

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President Trump is scheduled to have lunch today with Senate Republicans amid growing tensions with his party members. Last night, four Senate Republicans joined Democrats to advance a war powers resolution that calls for the president to withdraw troops from the conflict with Iran. The measure is not legally binding and will not be sent to the White House for a signature. In recent days, Trump has repeatedly undermined Senate Republicans' plans to pass legislation and expressed his frustration online.

Rahmat Gul / AP / AP The U.S. Capitol and National Mall is seen on June 13, 2026.

🎧 The conflict between Trump and lawmakers within his own party largely stems from the president's push for a strict voter ID law known as the SAVE America Act, NPR's Sam Gringlas tells Up First. Trump says the GOP will never win another election without this law, but there are not enough votes in the Senate to pass it. The president continues to push old claims about stolen elections and target incumbents he perceives as disloyal, making some Republicans concerned that he's undermining their agenda by focusing more on 2020 than 2026. Some departing incumbent members, such as Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, now feel more uninhibited. Cassidy is one of the senators who provided a crucial vote to advance the war powers resolution.

Congress last night passed the largest housing bill in decades. The 21st Century Road to Housing Act passed in the House 358 to 32. The Senate approved it on Monday with similar overwhelming bipartisan support. The measure now heads to Trump's desk for his signature. The bill seeks to address the U.S.'s lack of sufficient housing to meet demand. Realtor.com estimated that last year, the U.S. was short by more than 4 million housing units.

🎧 The part of the bill that's gotten the most attention is the ban on corporate investors purchasing large numbers of single-family homes, NPR's Stephan Bisaha says. Trump and lawmakers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have criticized private equity firms for buying up these houses with cash offers, which drives prices up. This legislation will limit these big investors from buying more than 350 homes. This bill comprises more than 40 parts, with one of its main goals being to make it easier for builders to construct homes by streamlining federal housing regulations. The bill also encourages local governments to reform their housing regulations, which play a crucial role in how quickly homes can be built. Those reforms could take a while, and other challenges remain, including mortgage rates and land costs. Bisaha says it will take some time for Americans to feel the effects of the bill and for these new homes to be built.

Last night's primary election in New York served as the first significant test for Mayor Zohran Mamdani's political movement, and it was a resounding success. All three candidates he endorsed for Congress won their races, marking a major victory for the left and a major blow for establishment Democrats. Mamdani diverged from Democratic leaders by backing candidates who were unafraid to openly criticize Israel and advocate for ambitious economic policies. Check out the results for New York's primaries.

🎧 Mamdani and his supporters say that these victories will energize young voters and could increase voter turnout, reporter Steve Kastenbaum says. They believe that their message, which is anti-corporation, anti-billionaire and focused on affordability, resonates with a broad range of Americans. Centrist Democrats are concerned because their party needs to flip seats in swing districts, and they need to win over moderate Republicans to do so. They fear that moving further to the left could hurt that effort.

Living better

diane555 / Getty Images / Getty Images An illustration of a woman's silhouette with colorful intestines and digestive tract representing gut health and the human microbiome.

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Public awareness of the gut microbiome's crucial role in our well-being has led to a surge in advice and products suggesting that we need to constantly test, reset or optimize the bugs within us. Gut researchers say that, in many cases, this advice has bypassed the evidence. This vast ecosystem of bacteria and other microorganisms in our intestines shapes our health in profound ways that extend well beyond digestion. Here's what some scientists in the field want you to know:

➡️ There isn't a single metric that can reasonably provide a straightforward assessment of gut health, unlike cholesterol or blood pressure. In healthy individuals, the makeup of the gut microbiome can vary significantly due to factors such as geography, lifestyle, diet and genetics.

➡️ Living in industrialized societies has taken a toll on our gut health. Factors such as widespread antibiotic use, sedentary lifestyles and diets high in refined foods and low in fiber don't help our microbiome. But just because our microbiome differs from our ancestors' doesn't mean reverting to an earlier model is better. What was once considered normal in history may not have been necessarily "healthy."

➡️ Experts say that increasing fiber intake through nuts, fruits and vegetables is a practice from our ancestors that we should adopt. This approach is likely the most effective way to enhance our gut microbiome.

Life advice

/ Beck Harlan for NPR / Beck Harlan for NPR Today, many of us have a veritable beauty counter in our bathrooms. It's easy to feel that if you don't use the right serums, acids, creams and masks, you're doomed to wrinkled, splotchy and prematurely aged skin. Do we really need all this stuff to achieve healthy, attractive skin?



For healthy, attractive skin, certain products are must-haves while others are optional. To support your skin's protective barrier, topical support is important. But while some ingredients can enhance skin's appearance, there are limitations to what topical nonprescription products can do. Life Kit asked several skin care experts: Which products do you really need to keep your skin healthy and attractive? Here's what they had to say:

🧴 A gentle cleaner can help remove dirt, sweat, makeup and pollutants. You should opt for a mild, fragrance-free product that contains hydrating ingredients.

🧴 A moisturizer formulated for your specific skin needs can hydrate and lock in moisture, support your skin's outer barrier and help it function the way it should. To choose the right one, you should know whether your skin is dry, oily, a combination of the two or sensitive.

🧴 Experts say the best thing for your skin's health and appearance is to protect it from the sun's UV rays with a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. If you are going outside, make sure to reapply it every two hours.

For additional guidance on healthy skin, sign up for Life Kit's one-week newsletter series Guide to Skin Care. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

Jeffrey Collins / AP / AP Plaques to help identify 14 unknown soldiers who were found at the site of the Battle of Camden and are being reburied are seen on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. DNA analysis has recently identified one of them.

The DNA of previously unknown Continental Army soldier John Pumphrey has been linked to his living relatives. He enlisted as a teenager in 1777 and fought in significant battles before he died in action during the Revolutionary War. The Supreme Court ruled that a Louisiana prisoner whose dreadlocks were forcibly shaved off by prison guards cannot sue them under a federal law designed to protect the religious rights of prisoners. The Carnegie Hero Fund has awarded Kelby Perren of Florida the Carnegie Medal for rescuing his wife from an alligator attack in the St. Lucie River last year. The medal is North America's highest honor for civilian heroism. (via WQCS)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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