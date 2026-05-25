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U.S. and Iran are are moving toward a peace deal

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 25, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT

The U.S. and Iran appear to be moving toward a deal to end the war. The terms and timeline aren’t clear yet, but it appears that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is central to an agreement. There are many questions about what kind of deal will be reached limiting Iran’s nuclear program.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks to Jon Finer, former principal deputy national security advisor under former President Joe Biden, about what the deal might look like.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom