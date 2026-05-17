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Politics chat: Takeaways from Trump's trip to China

NPR | By Ayesha Rascoe,
Franco Ordoñez
Published May 17, 2026 at 8:02 AM EDT

What are the big takeaways from President Trump's trip to China? Meanwhile, Trump answers blow-back over a comment he made last week about American's financial situations.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Politics
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez