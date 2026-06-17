Shatara S. Clark is an author, educator, nonprofit leader, grant evaluator, and entrepreneur whose work is dedicated to empowering individuals, strengthening communities, and expanding access to educational opportunities. A native of Cuba, Alabama, she has built a career rooted in service, leadership, literacy, and community engagement, with a particular passion for supporting women, youth, and rural communities.

Shatara is the Founder and CEO of TyTalks, a nonprofit organization established to empower women through education, mentorship, personal development, and community support. Since its inception, TyTalks has grown to provide a variety of programs and initiatives focused on educational access, life skills development, cultural enrichment, community engagement, and workforce readiness. Through mentoring programs, tutoring services, adult college fairs, women’s empowerment initiatives, and educational travel experiences, TyTalks continues to create opportunities for individuals to grow personally and professionally.

In addition to her nonprofit leadership, Shatara is the founder of TyWrites, LLC, a writing, publishing, and consulting company that helps aspiring authors transform their ideas into published works. Through coaching, editing, publishing support, and educational resources, she has assisted numerous writers in navigating the publishing process and sharing their stories with the world. Her work through TyWrites reflects her belief that every person has a story worth telling and that storytelling can be a powerful tool for education, healing, and impact.

Professionally, Shatara serves as an Associate Evaluator with Spectrum Research and Evaluation, where she works on grant funded initiatives designed to improve educational outcomes and community programs. Her responsibilities include program evaluation, data analysis, reporting, and research designed to help organizations assess effectiveness, demonstrate impact, and strengthen services. Much of her work focuses on educational initiatives, mental health programming, and efforts that support students and families in underserved communities.

Before transitioning into evaluation and consulting, Shatara spent nearly a decade as a secondary English educator. Her experience in the classroom fueled her passion for literacy, student success, and educational equity. Even after leaving the classroom, she remains deeply committed to supporting students and educators through community partnerships, mentorship opportunities, scholarship initiatives, and educational programming.

Shatara is also an accomplished speaker who has presented for schools, colleges, nonprofit organizations, churches, leadership programs, and community groups. Her presentations often focus on leadership, personal growth, entrepreneurship, literacy, resilience, educational attainment, and creating pathways to success for individuals from underserved communities. Known for her authentic approach and engaging style, she encourages audiences to pursue purpose, embrace lifelong learning, and create meaningful impact wherever they serve.

As an author, Shatara uses her writing to encourage reflection, growth, and personal development. Her work often explores themes of resilience, boundaries, faith, self discovery, and overcoming life’s challenges. Through both her books and speaking engagements, she seeks to inspire others to live intentionally and pursue the goals and dreams placed before them.

Currently pursuing a Doctor of Education degree in Rural Education, Shatara remains committed to advancing educational opportunities and improving outcomes for students and communities. Her research interests include rural education, educational leadership, student access, and community engagement.

Throughout her career, Shatara has built strong partnerships with educators, nonprofit leaders, community organizations, and business professionals across Alabama and beyond. Whether she is evaluating programs, mentoring emerging authors, leading nonprofit initiatives, speaking to students, or developing new opportunities for community engagement, her work is guided by a commitment to service, excellence, and empowering others to reach their fullest potential.

At the heart of everything she does is a simple belief: education changes lives, stories matter, and every person has the ability to create a meaningful legacy through service, leadership, and purpose.