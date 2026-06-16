Ashley Monique is a multifaceted individual whose passion and dedication have driven her to excel in various areas of life. She is an author, entrepreneur, mentor, professor, community advocate, and behavioral coach, making a significant impact in her community and beyond.

Ashley's academic journey led her to receive a scholarship for her graduate studies at the University of Alabama, where she earned her MSW. She also holds a BSW from Alabama State University and is currently pursuing her PhD in Human and Social Services.

As the Founder and CEO of the nonprofit organization C.H.A.N.G.E. (Connecting Hands by Accommodating Necessary Growth for Everyone), Ashley works tirelessly to provide essential services to underprivileged individuals and families. Through C.H.A.N.G.E., she offers a range of programs and initiatives such as a clothing closet, food pantry, educational resources, substance abuse education, mentoring programs, a barbershop for senior citizens, a clothing store in the mall for youth, and more, all aimed at promoting holistic growth and empowerment.

In addition to her nonprofit work, Ashley is the Founder and CEO of Ashley Monique, LLC, where she offers services such as nonprofit startup, training, motivational speaking, consulting, and behavioral coaching. Her mission is centered on promoting holistic growth and empowering individuals to reach their full potential.

Ashley is also a published author with five books in the Reconnecting My Brokenness: Tips To Renew Your Mind Series. She is actively involved in the Better Together Book Tour, conducting book signings nationwide and creating initiatives like Distinguished Authors of Alabama and Reading Around the River Region.

Her commitment to youth mentorship is evident through her involvement with Young Men on a Mission, where she serves as the president on the Board of Directors, dedicating over a decade to mentoring young males and helping them develop leadership and life skills.

Ashley's impact extends to media platforms, where she has been featured in magazines like Sheen, Voyage Miami, Nyota, Voyage LA, and more. Her story has been covered by numerous radio and news stations, highlighting her inspiring journey and contributions to the community. In addition, she has been featured on the cover of her local newspaper, several times.

Through her diverse endeavors, Ashley Monique continues to inspire and uplift others, embodying the essence of positive change and empowerment in every aspect of her life.