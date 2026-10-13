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Two Bass Hit: Ray Brown at 100 with Christian McBride and John Clayton

WBGO | By Sarah Geledi,
Simon Rentner
Published October 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
Ray Brown (left) and Christian McBride (right) in 1993
Courtesy of Christian McBride
Ray Brown (left) and Christian McBride (right) in 1993

Ray Brown was born 100 years ago, on Oct. 13, 1926. In a career spanning nearly six decades, he played alongside Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker as bebop took shape, spent 15 years in the Oscar Peterson Trio and appeared on more than 2,000 recordings. He also mentored generations of musicians, including two bassists he called his "sons": John Clayton and Jazz Night host Christian McBride. In this episode, Christian talks with his "big brother" John to pay tribute to Ray.

Credits:

Writers and Producers: Sarah Geledi and Simon Rentner; Executive Producer: Steven A. Williams; Executive Producer at NPR Music: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Director of NPR Music: Sonali Mehta; Host: Christian McBride.

Copyright 2026 WBGO
Jazz
Sarah Geledi
Sarah Geledi left her job in advertising in Montreal to pursue a career in music in New York City. She fulfilled that mission, producing content for the...
See stories by Sarah Geledi
Simon Rentner