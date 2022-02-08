Dave Green Trio with Evan Parker, 'Shuffle Boil'

With 200+ recordings as a soloist and collaborator, the overall body of work of U.K. reeds polymath Evan Parker has remained remarkably consistent and always worthy of deep engagement. But... where to start?

This recent collab with the Dave Green Trio, "Shuffle Boil," is a compelling entry point – a Monk tune that remains an avant-jazz standard. In this performance, Parker is ably supported, abetted and goaded by bassist Green, drummer Gene Calderazzo and fellow reeds player Iain Dixon. In under nine minutes, through a volley of just-familiar intervals and paradigm-smashing techniques including Parker's truly Olympian circular breathing, the 77-year-old free-jazz titan highlights, PowerPoints and decimates a decades-deep saxophone vernacular that he helped invent, while the band deftly and generously trade off on hosting and co-hosting duties in this upgrade of Monk's masterpiece.

