James Murdoch purchases almost half of Vox Media after losing succession battle for family business

James Murdoch, the younger son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, is buying nearly half of Vox Media for more than $300 million, in a deal that includes New York Magazine, Vox.com and the Vox Media podcast network. The acquisition is his biggest since he lost a painful succession battle to take over his father’s media empire last year.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik joins host Anthony Brooks to discuss.

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