Pike County man sentenced to life in prison

A 40-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing the mother of several of his children.

40-year-old Michael Deramus Walker pleaded guilty to capital murder Thursday in the Pike County Circuit Court.

Court records show Walker shot his girlfriend, Melissa Lanny Pelton several times at their Troy home in 2019.

The shooting took place where the couple lived with their five children together plus one from Walker’s previous relationship. All were under the age of 14 at the time. According to court documents at least one of the children witnessed the shooting.

Walker has been sentenced to life without parole.