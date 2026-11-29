Updated November 29, 2026 at 8:53 AM EST

JERUSALEM — Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot met Sunday morning to discuss forming a unity government, three weeks after Israel's president tasked Eisenkot with trying to form a government for the deeply divided country after inconclusive national elections.

The discussions took on new urgency after Netanyahu announced Saturday night that he was willing to have Eisenkot become prime minister first in a rotation arrangement under a possible unity deal.

A joint statement by their parties on Sunday afternoon said the meeting began with a security briefing and then moved to discussing "the formation of a national unity government," with "both sides seeking to bridge the substantial differences between them."

For months, Eisenkot has called Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, unfit for office and a threat to Israel's future. Netanyahu has led a relentless campaign against partnering with Arab-led parties — whose historic gains in the Oct. 27 elections turned them into likely but politically fraught allies for the opposition bloc.

"Unity government is another name for kicking the Arabs out," said Tamar Hermann, who directs the Israel Democracy Institute's Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research in Jerusalem.

She added that while Israelis expressed worry in opinion surveys about a lack of unity in the country, those who voted for change would see a shared Netanyahu-Eisenkot government as a betrayal by Eisenkot.

Yousef Jabareen, the leader of the Joint List, a coalition of three Arab-led parties, urged rejecting Netanyahu's offer. "It's time to fulfill the shared will of the entire public — Jews and Arabs alike — and oust Netanyahu this week," he said.

Yair Lapid, a leader of the Jewish-majority opposition parties who briefly served as prime minister in a coalition government formed in 2021 that ended 12 years of Netanyahu's rule, called the offer a scam.

However, Naftali Bennett, who also served as prime minister in the coalition government with Lapid, welcomed Netanyahu's offer to let Eisenkot serve as premier first and said a unity government should be built around parties representing Israelis who perform military or national service.

While Netanyahu's party, Likud, garnered most votes in the country's election, the right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties that have historically backed him failed to maintain their parliamentary majority and won fewer seats than his opponents in the country's 120-member Knesset.

Neither bloc received the needed 61-seat majority, which left both Eisenkot and Netanyahu without an easy postelection path toward forming a government.

If no deal is reached by Dec. 6, Eisenkot could ask Israel's president to grant him a two-week extension for a final chance to strike a deal. If that fails, Netanyahu could get the next opportunity — and new elections might be called if he also fails.

Parties backing Eisenkot have disagreed over whether to include Arab-led or ultra-Orthodox parties in a potential coalition.

In addition, negotiations among the parties touched on some of the election's most sensitive issues, including mandating military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews and a state-led investigation into the security failures surrounding the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

The country is still reeling from that trauma and the more than three years of wars that followed in Gaza, against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, and in the war against Iran, which Israel and the United States jointly attacked on Feb. 28.

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