ASU Hornets Look to Swarm the 85th Annual Magic City Classic

This weekend fans from far and wide will be gathering in Birmingham, Alabama at Legion field for the 85th annual Magic City Classic. There will be plenty of activities scheduled for students, fans, alumni and more. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. ASU Hornets will once again take on the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M University.

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, a Hornet style “Family Feud” will take place on the campus of Alabama State University. The event welcomes students for friendly competition; registration is available on ASU website. The event starts from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Student Center, Ballroom C. Sponsors include the Office of Accessibility and Veteran Affairs and the Student Veterans of America Chapter at ASU.

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Forecasters say temperatures will stay in the low to mid-70s tomorrow evening. Skies will be partly cloudy will only a 20-percent chance of rain during prime trick-or-treating hours. While a few afternoon showers are possible, conditions should improve in time for families to hit the neighborhood for candy.

A small rural hospital is making a big showing alongside Alabama's top medical centers. Newsweek and Statista released their annual hospital report card Thursday, ranking Huntsville Hospital first and Birmingham's Grandview Medical Center second out of Alabama's 112 hospitals. But third place went to Fayette Medical Center, which has just 61 hospital beds. It was also the only Alabama facility to earn an award for patient experience. The rankings weighed hospital safety and quality, recommendations from medical professionals, and patient feedback.