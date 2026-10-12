Actor Selma Blair removed from plane by police after altercation

Actor Selma Blair was taken into custody after a flight from Los Angeles to New York for being physically abusive and injuring two flight attendants, authorities said Monday.

Police took Blair, 54, into custody late Sunday night when the Delta Air Lines plane was parked at the gate at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement. There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the airline.

Blair and one of the flight attendants were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Port Authority said.

The FBI, which is responsible for investigating all assaults aboard aircraft, declined to release details.

"Yesterday, we were informed by our partners at Port Authority Police Department of a potential assault aboard a flight that arrived into JFK. As per long-standing DOJ policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations," said Sydney Kleinmann, a spokesman for the FBI NY.

Messages seeking comment were not immediately returned by the state and federal prosecutors' offices in New York.

A message left with Blair's publicist seeking comment was not immediately answered.

In a statement to several media outlets, a Blair representative said she had a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct.

Blair had major roles in films including 1999's "Cruel Intentions," 2001's "Legally Blonde" and 2004's "Hellboy."

In recent years she has been an advocate for disability rights. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. In 2023, she joined President Joe Biden at the White House to celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In 2016, Blair apologized for making statements she regretted on a flight from Cancun to Los Angeles, saying that she mixed alcohol with medication, which made her black out.

Associated Press journalist Michael R. Sisak contributed reporting.



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