© 2026 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

True or false: Trump's name is now on the Kennedy Center. The quiz has the answer

NPR | By Holly J. Morris
Published September 18, 2026 at 5:01 AM EDT
From left: Macklemore, Kim Kardashian, Celine Dion.
Morgan Hancock/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images
From left: Macklemore, Kim Kardashian, Celine Dion.

The world made it to another Friday without an AI apocalypse, so here's the quiz! See you next week … maybe.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Loading...

Flourish logoA Flourish data visualization
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team.