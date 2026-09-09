Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs launches “Operation We Remember" Program

150 American Flags are on the grounds of the DABOS Park in downtown Montgomery. The flags represent 150 Alabama veterans who have lost their lives to suicide. This morning, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs launched “Operation We Remember,” a veteran suicide prevention awareness program. Sandra Lucas, a Navy veteran and the ADVA Deputy Commissioner says recognizing the lives of service members is paramount. She adds if you or someone you know needs help, you are urged to dial 988, the suicide and crisis hotline.

COVID shots offer powerful protection for patients with autoimmune disorders. According to a peer-reviewed study released Wednesday by researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, patients who got boosters or newer vaccines were 70% less likely to be hospitalized. In one of the largest real-world reviews to date, researchers examined records from 61,000 high-risk patients nationwide who tested positive for the virus. Even the original vaccine series was tied to 41% lower hospitalization odds.

The Montgomery Police Department is switching to encrypted communication. The move aims to protect operational security during critical incidents and keep personal details shared during calls private. MPD says they hope to enhance safety for residents, first responders, and ongoing investigations.

Jupiterimages/Getty Images / Photos.com

Wiregrass voters who plan to cast an absentee ballot for Alabama's November 3rd general election can do so now. Absentee voting officially opened today, but voters must meet one of Alabama's qualifying reasons to vote absentee. Applications are due by October 27th if mailed. There are additional deadlines for hand-delivered applications and ballots. Wiregrass voters can find more information and absentee voting requirements through the Alabama Secretary of State's office.