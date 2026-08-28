ASU Hornets Set to Take on Southern University on Saturday at Legion Field in Birmingham

Alabama State Hornets will open its 2026 football season against the Southern Jaguars on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The game starts at 2 p.m. WVAS News/Sports Reporter Dan Peck will have all the action on WVAS FM 90.7 FM.

Prattville city leaders are exploring what the future could look like for the Autauga Prattville Public Library. During a budget work session, council members discussed a possible $5 million-dollar expansion and possibly reusing the former Prattville kindergarten property. No decisions have been made, but city officials say they'll continue studying costs and how to meet the library's growing space needs.

A former worship pastor from the Wiregrass is under arrest in east Tennessee on several sex-related charges. Forty-three-year-old Joshua Wilhoit is facing five felony charges, including rape and sexual battery. He was taken into custody on Thursday morning in Jefferson County. "WTVY-TV" reports Wilhoit served as a worship and music pastor at several churches in southeast Alabama, including two Baptist churches in Dothan, before moving out of state. Details about the allegations have not been released.

A registered sex offender is accused of using a fake name to rent space for private basketball sessions in Pelham. Someone at the recreation center recognized Schmohn Juaquine Dunn on Wednesday and called the police. Dunn was not employed by the city or affiliated with the parks and rec' department. He was told to leave the facility and then arrested.

The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating the destruction of a Flock Safety camera. This marks the second time a flock camera has been damaged since they were installed in the city in 2024. Operations commander for the Sylacauga Police Department Jason McNeill says the camera was damaged on the north end of town and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, while the driver left the scene. The cameras have become a controversial topic among residents, with some saying they are an important tool for law enforcement, while others have raised concerns about privacy and surveillance. Police warn that intentionally destroying a Flock camera can result in criminal prosecution.