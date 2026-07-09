Montgomery Police are Investigating Shooting at Hyundai Plant

Montgomery Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of the Hyundai plant in Montgomery yesterday. Authorities report the incident took place before 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Hyundai Boulevard. The victim who was identified as a Hyundai employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries according to police. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama spokesman confirmed the shooting happened in the employee parking area during shift change.

WSFA is reporting Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed is floating the possibility of a $375 million bond program to include a convention center expansion, a new sports facility and amphitheater. Mayor Reed says the proposal is about growth and progress for the city. Some City councilmembers say the total amount would put Montgomery close to its legal debt limit. The proposal will through the council review process before being considered at an upcoming meeting.

Healthy Connections will be hosting its 21st Annual Relay for Health and Wellness event to take place on August 8, 2026 at Montgomery’s Freewill Missionary Baptist Church. Organizers include Dr. Sumni Oyesiku, who says this wellness fair offers more than blood pressure and blood sugar screenings it will include chronic kidney disease screenings.

Montgomery MicroHub Lead, Dr. Mary McIntyre says she hopes people leave the event feeling empowered about their health. Participants can also pre-register for the “Healing Starts Here” event, information is available at Free Will Missionary Baptist Church.

Drivers across Alabama are being reminded to slow down on the road. This comes as officers in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee will be participating in Operation Southern Slow Down next week. The initiative focuses on speeding and aggressive driving from July 13th through 19th. Last year, more than 16-hundred people died in speed-related crashes in the southeast.

