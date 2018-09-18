President Trump Holds News Conference With Poland's President

Polish President Andrzej Duda and President Trump held private talks and a a joint press conference Tuesday at the White House. It was Trump's first formal question-and-answer session with reporters since July.

In a photo-op earlier in the Oval Office, Trump said he supported the planned hearing next week in which his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, will testify about the accusation that he sexually assaulted a woman as a teenager.

"A delay is certainly acceptable," Trump said. "We want to get to the bottom of everything, we want to let everybody to be able to speak up and to speak out."

He added, "It's a terrible thing that took place, and it's frankly a terrible thing that this information wasn't given to us a long time ago." He was referring to accusation by Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old California professor who has accused Kavanaugh of groping her and trying to force her clothes off at a party when they were both attending suburban Maryland high schools in the early 1980s.

Ford has also been invited to testify at the hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee, scheduled for next Monday.

Trump recalled a speech he gave in Warsaw in July 2017 as "one of my best moments ... People liked me, and I like them."

Trump said the security of Poland "is very important to me and it's very important to our country."

A statement from the White House said the two NATO partners "will address ways to strengthen the United States-Poland strategic partnership" and plan to discuss "trade, military, and security matters."

Poland, worried about an increase in Russian military activity, has been seeking an increase in the U.S. military presence inside the country

