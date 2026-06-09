Federal Appeals Court Rules on Alabama Execution Methods

A federal appeals court has ruled the State of Alabama’s use of nitrogen gas to carry out executions could constitute intolerable suffering. The decision by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes days before convicted death row inmate Jeffrey Lee is scheduled to be put to death Thursday night at Holman Prison in Atmore. The three-judge panel also ordered a lower court to consider alternate methods of execution to nitrogen hypoxia but did not issue a stay.

An overnight accident on I-65 claims the lives of two people. Montgomery Police are investigating the crash involving two vehicles and one tractor trailer. The victims are identified as 20-year-old Elijah D. Mayes from Montgomery and 28-year-old Benjamin Henry Dallas Radel of Sanford. The driver of the commercial vehicle had minor injuries.

The Summer grocery bill relief is on the way for families in Alabama.

Alabama Sun Bucks, also known as Summer EBT, will provide a $120 payment for each school-aged child that qualifies. Families can use SUN Bucks to pay for grocery staples like fruits and vegetables, meats and dairy products. More information can be found on the DHR and the Alabama State Department of Education website.

A benefit concert will be taking place this Thursday, it’s called “From Montgomery to Carnegie Hall” concert hosted by Montgomery Sings! Founder, Dr. Diana Gray says the public is welcomed to enjoy delectable food, experience a live concert and more this Thursday, June 11th. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. at Martha’s Place on Atlanta Highway. It will benefit the group’s trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City.