Weekly Crime Update

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 15, 2025 at 10:17 AM EDT

Miles to Stand Trial

Former Alabama college basketball player Darius Miles is set to stand trial in early December on capital murder charges for a 2023 fatal shooting. Police arrested Miles two and a half years ago in connection with the death of Jamea Harris.

Michael Davis was arrested at the time and convicted of capital murder in the killing. Miles, who formerly played for the University of Alabama, is accused of "aiding and abetting" Davis. According to AL.com, prosecutors alleged Miles owned the gun Davis used to shoot Harris.

Stabbing Suspect in Custody

A woman wanted for murder in Opelika has turned herself in. Thirty-five-year-old Tempest Reese is accused of stabbing 22-year-old Janiah Thomas to death. The scene unfolded Saturday morning on Comanche Drive.

Reese showed up to the police department on Sunday evening and was immediately taken to the Lee County Justice Center. Authorities have not released a possible motive in the case.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
