Weekly Crime Update

Miles to Stand Trial

Former Alabama college basketball player Darius Miles is set to stand trial in early December on capital murder charges for a 2023 fatal shooting. Police arrested Miles two and a half years ago in connection with the death of Jamea Harris.

Michael Davis was arrested at the time and convicted of capital murder in the killing. Miles, who formerly played for the University of Alabama, is accused of "aiding and abetting" Davis. According to AL.com, prosecutors alleged Miles owned the gun Davis used to shoot Harris.

Stabbing Suspect in Custody

A woman wanted for murder in Opelika has turned herself in. Thirty-five-year-old Tempest Reese is accused of stabbing 22-year-old Janiah Thomas to death. The scene unfolded Saturday morning on Comanche Drive.

Reese showed up to the police department on Sunday evening and was immediately taken to the Lee County Justice Center. Authorities have not released a possible motive in the case.

