Multiple shootings in Montgomery over the weekend

A weekend in Montgomery was marked by gun violence and tragedy. On Saturday afternoon, two men were killed in separate but related shootings. One victim was found on the 400 block of North California Street, and another on Upper Wetumpka Road, just blocks away.

Among the affected was Terrell Milledge, owner of Real Cutz Barbershop, Montgomery City Councilwoman Marche Johnson is calling for community accountability. Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell said in part “the mayor has done everything possible to keep our community centers open, and our police force strong.”

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 625-2831.