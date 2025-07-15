© 2025 WVAS
Multiple shootings in Montgomery over the weekend

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 15, 2025 at 10:14 AM EDT

A weekend in Montgomery was marked by gun violence and tragedy. On Saturday afternoon, two men were killed in separate but related shootings. One victim was found on the 400 block of North California Street, and another on Upper Wetumpka Road, just blocks away.

Among the affected was Terrell Milledge, owner of Real Cutz Barbershop, Montgomery City Councilwoman Marche Johnson is calling for community accountability. Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell said in part “the mayor has done everything possible to keep our community centers open, and our police force strong.”

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 625-2831.
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
