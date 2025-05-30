Alabama Political Update

© 2025 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 30, 2025

Open Senate Seat

The race for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat is on. Attorney General Steve Marshall has officially launched his campaign to replace Senator Tommy Tuberville, who announced he's running for Governor in 2026.

Marshall dropped a campaign video packed with praise from former President Donald Trump, calling him "the senator our state needs and our president can count on."

Former Navy Seal Political Newcomer

Just one day after Tuberville’s gubernatorial announcement, former Navy SEAL Jordan Hudson threw his hat into the ring for that same Senate seat.

Hudson, who previously ran for Jefferson County Sheriff, now leads a nonprofit fighting human trafficking.

Cavanaugh New Position

Twinkle Cavanaugh, the first woman to lead the Alabama GOP and longtime Alabama Public Service Commission president, says she’s stepping down for a new role in the U.S. Department of Agriculture appointed by President Trump.

She will head to Washington D.C. to serve as State Director for Rural Development.
