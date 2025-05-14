© 2025 WVAS
Attorney General Steve Marshall Announces Life Sentence for Conecuh County Murderer

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 14, 2025 at 11:25 AM EDT

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced today that Jadarrin Watkins, age 23, of Conecuh County, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of Greg Davison. The sentence was handed down by Conecuh County Circuit Court Judge Jack Weaver.

On March 5, 2025, a Conecuh County jury found Watkins guilty of felony murder following a seven-day trial. During the proceedings, the State presented evidence showing that Watkins and a co-defendant broke into Davison’s home with the intent to steal money. Davison, who was asleep at the time, awoke and encountered the intruders. He was then shot and killed in his own home.

“This was a senseless and violent crime that took the life of a man in the one place he should have been safest—his own home,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “This life sentence reflects the gravity of that crime, and I am proud of the work our team and our law enforcement partners did to ensure justice was served.”

Attorney General Marshall commended the Criminal Trials Division of the Attorney General’s Office for prosecuting the case, specifically recognizing Deputy Attorney General Kenneth Gibbs and Assistant Attorney General Sara Rogan for their skilled trial work. He also expressed appreciation to the Office of Victim Assistance, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Department, and the Evergreen Police Department for their diligent efforts in bringing this case to justice.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
