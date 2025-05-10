Governor Ivey Announces More than $7.6 Million of Rebuild Alabama Funding for Road and Bridge Projects

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced more than $7.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for 26 road and bridge projects across Alabama, highlighting her ongoing commitment to enhancing Alabama’s infrastructure.

The grants are the first round of funding made available this year under the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) Annual Grant Program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside a minimum of $10 million off the top of the state’s share of gas tax revenue for local projects. Additional funding will be awarded later this year.



“Alabama is on the move, and through Rebuild Alabama, we’re laying the foundation for a stronger, safer future,” said Governor Ivey. “Thanks to our sustained investment, a recent national study ranked Alabama as having the second-best roads in the country. From resurfacing rural routes in Lamar to widening major highways in Cullman, we’re not just paving roads, we’re paving the way for opportunity.”

Of the awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed more than $5.6 million in local matching funds. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

Since the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act, ALDOT’s Annual Grant Program has awarded more than $63 million in state transportation funding for local projects.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage at https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/RAAGrantProgram.html.