City of Montgomery Launches Flag Redesign Contest to Inspire Unity and Civic Pride

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published May 10, 2025 at 9:51 AM EDT

The City of Montgomery has officially launched a citywide contest to redesign its municipal flag, originally created in 1952. As Montgomery continues to evolve, the City Council believes it is time to embrace a fresh, inclusive vision that reflects the spirit, progress, and pride of its citizens.

The contest, open to all Montgomery residents age 13 and older, encourages community members, neighborhood associations, families, and individuals to submit original flag designs along with a short essay explaining their vision. The goal is to create a flag that embodies unity, peace, and the shared values of Montgomery’s diverse population, while respecting its rich history.
Submission Guidelines:

  • Open to all Montgomery residents, age 13+. Proof of residency is required.
  • Only one entry per person or group.
  • Must include a hand-drawn or digitally created sketch and a 250-word (or less) essay explaining the flag's design, colors, and symbolism.
  • Designs must avoid ideological, religious, or discriminatory imagery.

Deadline:
All entries must be received by June 21, 2025, at 5 p.m.
Mailed submissions must be postmarked by the same date.
Where to Submit:
Email: bblalock@montgomeryal.gov
Mail: City Clerk, P.O. Box 1111, Montgomery, AL 36101-1111
Hand Delivery: Room 140, City Hall, 103 North Perry Street, Montgomery, AL

A selection committee will rank submissions using a rubric based on creativity, simplicity, relevance, and adherence to the guidelines.
WVAS Local
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert "Robb" Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS' award-winning "90.7 Perspectives" talk show.
