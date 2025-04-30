City Receives Prestigious Community Partner Award from Auburn University at Montgomery

The City of Montgomery's Department of Economic and Community Development was recently announced as the recipient of Auburn University at Montgomery's (AUM) Community Partner Award.

The award recognizes the department’s sustained collaboration and impact through the Shady Street Park Project.

Senior Development Manager Lois Cortell accepted the award, with remarks delivered by AUM Provost Dr. Mrinal M. Varma during the university’s Celebration of Research, Creative Activity, and Community Engagement.

Mayor Steven L. Reed has long championed partnerships with Montgomery’s institutions of higher learning, encouraging city departments to build creative collaborations that uplift students and help retain graduates for professional careers in Montgomery.

The Shady Street Trailhead & Park project, launched in 2020, became a cornerstone of this mission through a formal five-year Memorandum of Understanding with AUM’s Experiential Education and Engagement Center (EEEC).

The agreement later expanded to include the AUM Honors College.

EEEC Director Amy Ingram explained the Center's mission, to focus on civic learning experiences to boost student retention, graduation rates, and career readiness—goals strengthened through the City’s partnership.

Since 2020, city staff have engaged AUM students, faculty, and staff across disciplines—from biology to computer science to graphic design—offering hands-on experiences tied to the Shady Street Park’s development and the historic Old Field neighborhood.

History students conducted oral histories with former residents that shaped the park’s interpretive signage, while graphic design students created the park’s signage graphics.

Ecology students installed bird boxes and participated in environmental stewardship activities at the park.

More than 30 outreach events have involved students in park maintenance, community engagement, and programming ideation.

Every visit concludes with a walk to the Montgomery Marina and Alabama River, celebrating Montgomery’s Riverfront heritage.

The partnership also supported AUM’s implementation of a Templeton Grant for Civil Rights and Civic Virtues in 2024, where City of Montgomery Urban Design Planner Jocelyn Zanzot delivered the opening lecture on Community Health and Design Justice.

“We love inspiring students about urban planning, design, and getting involved in their communities,” Zanzot exclaimed.

The award demonstrates the importance of deepening partnerships with local colleges and universities, creating more pathways for students to connect, contribute, and build futures in Montgomery.

Later this year, Montgomery is scheduled to complete a four-mile connected greenway trail linking Maxwell Boulevard to Shady Street Park, further enhancing the park's accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians.