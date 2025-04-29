Mayor Steven L. Reed Joins National Meeting of Mayors and Police Chiefs on Public Safety and Effective Policing

Today, Mayor Steven L. Reed is in Chicago participating in a national convening of mayors and police chiefs focused on public safety and effective policing. The meeting, hosted by the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM), has brought together more than 40 city leaders to share best practices, discuss challenges, and develop innovative approaches to community safety.

Montgomery Police Chief Jim Graboys is joining Mayor Reed at the gathering.

“Public safety is the foundation of thriving communities,” said Mayor Steven L. Reed. “This meeting allows city leaders to exchange ideas, examine proven strategies, and explore solutions that make our neighborhoods safer and more resilient. Montgomery will continue to lead with transparency, collaboration, and a commitment to building trust between law enforcement and the people we serve."

Mayor Reed and Chief Graboys are engaging with their counterparts from across the nation on key issues, including:



The current state of public safety in America’s cities

Police department reform efforts

Emerging technologies for first responders

Balancing federal and local priorities in law enforcement

Mayor Reed’s participation underscores Montgomery’s ongoing commitment to innovation, accountability, and partnership in public safety.

