Mayor Steven L. Reed Joins National Meeting of Mayors and Police Chiefs on Public Safety and Effective Policing

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published April 29, 2025 at 11:31 AM EDT

Today, Mayor Steven L. Reed is in Chicago participating in a national convening of mayors and police chiefs focused on public safety and effective policing. The meeting, hosted by the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM), has brought together more than 40 city leaders to share best practices, discuss challenges, and develop innovative approaches to community safety.

Montgomery Police Chief Jim Graboys is joining Mayor Reed at the gathering.

“Public safety is the foundation of thriving communities,” said Mayor Steven L. Reed. “This meeting allows city leaders to exchange ideas, examine proven strategies, and explore solutions that make our neighborhoods safer and more resilient. Montgomery will continue to lead with transparency, collaboration, and a commitment to building trust between law enforcement and the people we serve."

Mayor Reed and Chief Graboys are engaging with their counterparts from across the nation on key issues, including:

  • The current state of public safety in America’s cities
  • Police department reform efforts
  • Emerging technologies for first responders
  • Balancing federal and local priorities in law enforcement

Mayor Reed’s participation underscores Montgomery’s ongoing commitment to innovation, accountability, and partnership in public safety.
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.
