ASU to recognize Golden Class

Alabama State University is preparing for its Commencement Convocation, set to take place this Friday, May 2nd, at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The day will kick off at 8:45 AM with Congressman Shomari C. Figures delivering the keynote address.

Later in the afternoon, at 1:45 PM, Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and CEO of TIAA will give an afternoon address. A tribute will be paid to the Golden Class of 2025, and Citizens that Care founder and community leader Cubie Raye Hayes will also be honored with her golden diploma. ASU’s Clear Bag Policy will be in full effect for this event.