ASU to recognize Golden Class

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 29, 2025 at 11:42 AM EDT

Alabama State University is preparing for its Commencement Convocation, set to take place this Friday, May 2nd, at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The day will kick off at 8:45 AM with Congressman Shomari C. Figures delivering the keynote address.

Later in the afternoon, at 1:45 PM, Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and CEO of TIAA will give an afternoon address. A tribute will be paid to the Golden Class of 2025, and Citizens that Care founder and community leader Cubie Raye Hayes will also be honored with her golden diploma. ASU’s Clear Bag Policy will be in full effect for this event.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
