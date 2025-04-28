New Black Belt Caucus
A bipartisan group of Alabama House members have announced the formation of a new Black Belt Caucus. Organizers say the purpose of the caucus will be to address serious economic, health and environmental challenges in the Black Belt Region.
According to Republican State Representatives Brent Easterbrook, and Democratic Representative Kenyatte' Hassell, say the caucus will work to advance legislation to improve economic growth, infrastructure, public education and healthcare accessibility.