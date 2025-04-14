Organ Harvesting Lawsuit

© 2025 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 14, 2025 at 7:33 PM EDT

An Alabama state judge ruled that a lawsuit accusing Alabama prisons of illegally harvesting the organs of people who died while incarcerated will be allowed to proceed.

The consolidated lawsuits filed by eight families say that the Alabama Department of Corrections illegally allowed the University of Alabama at Birmingham to study the organs of their deceased incarcerated relatives without the consent of the next of kin.

Lawyers for the defendants argued that the public entities were entitled to state immunity because they were operating in their official capacity. The judge wrote that immunity doesn’t apply if their actions violate the law.
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
