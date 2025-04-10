© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

New MPS Superintendent

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 10, 2025 at 2:45 PM EDT

The Montgomery Board of Education has announced Dr. Zickeyous Byrd as the new Superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools. Dr. Byrd is a three-time Alabama state superintendent and former MPS teacher.

In an editorial piece from Board President Arica Watkins-Smith emphasized the decision was made to bring a leader who will confront challenges, promote healing, and work toward a school district where every student can thrive. In a released statement, “Dr. Byrd's deep ties to the community and passion for educational justice make him a fitting choice to lead the district.”

Montgomery city Councilwoman Marche Johnson says she has mixed feelings. The Board also expressed gratitude to Ms. Jamie Wilson for her leadership as Interim Superintendent.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan