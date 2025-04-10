New MPS Superintendent

The Montgomery Board of Education has announced Dr. Zickeyous Byrd as the new Superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools. Dr. Byrd is a three-time Alabama state superintendent and former MPS teacher.

In an editorial piece from Board President Arica Watkins-Smith emphasized the decision was made to bring a leader who will confront challenges, promote healing, and work toward a school district where every student can thrive. In a released statement, “Dr. Byrd's deep ties to the community and passion for educational justice make him a fitting choice to lead the district.”

Montgomery city Councilwoman Marche Johnson says she has mixed feelings. The Board also expressed gratitude to Ms. Jamie Wilson for her leadership as Interim Superintendent.