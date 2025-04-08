Governor Ivey Makes 29 Appointments Including Judgeship and Sheriff Positions

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced 29 appointments across the state including appointees to fill vacancies in two judgeship and two sheriff positions.

Calhoun County District Judgeship

Governor Ivey has appointed Matthew McCullars as District Judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit in Calhoun County. A graduate of Jacksonville State University where he majored in criminal justice, McCullars obtained his Juris Doctorate from the Birmingham School of Law. He will succeed retiring Calhoun County District Judge Donna Elizabeth Rogers.

“Judge Matthew McCullars is highly qualified to serve as judge having devoted an extensive career to criminal law as an adjunct criminal law professor at Jacksonville State University and as a criminal law instructor with the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy,” said Governor Ivey. “Additionally, he served as assistant district attorney in the 7th Judicial Circuit including Calhoun County.”

"It is an honor to receive Governor Ivey’s appointment as well as her trust in my ability to serve the citizens of Calhoun County,” said Judge McCullars. “It is an important responsibility that I am dedicated to fulfilling diligently and with integrity. At its core, our legal system thrives on two firm pillars: adhering to the Constitution and seeking fairness under the law. With those pillars in mind, I look forward to serving the citizens of Calhoun County as District Court Judge."

Calhoun County Sheriff

Governor Ivey has appointed Falon Hurst to serve as Sheriff of Calhoun County. A graduate of Faulkner University where he holds a degree in criminal justice, Sheriff Hurst subsequently earned his Master of Public Administration degree from Jacksonville State University. Hurst will replace retiring Sheriff Matthew Wade.

“Sheriff Falon Hurst has devoted nearly 20 years to law enforcement spanning all levels, including a dozen years rising in rank and responsibility within the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office,” said Governor Ivey. “Sheriff Hurst understands all facets of local law enforcement and the challenges his deputies face to keep the community safe.”

"I am deeply honored by Governor Ivey’s confidence in appointing me to serve as Sheriff of Calhoun County,” said Sheriff Hurst. “I take this responsibility with humility and a strong sense of duty. I look forward to working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as external partners across a broad cross-section of the community, to ensure we are providing the highest level of service possible. Together, we will continue building a safer, stronger Calhoun County rooted in accountability, trust, and collaboration."

Montgomery County Circuit Judgeship

Governor Ivey has appointed Judge Tiffany McCord as Circuit Judge for the 15th Judicial Circuit in Montgomery County. McCord, who previously served as Montgomery County District Judge and Montgomery County Circuit Clerk, holds an undergraduate degree in History from Auburn University in Montgomery and obtained her Juris Doctorate from Faulkner Law School in Montgomery. She will replace retiring Montgomery County Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick.

“Judge Tiffany McCord is both highly experienced in matters of the law and well-known in Montgomery County for her judicial temperament,” said Governor Ivey. “In her new capacity as circuit judge she will continue to serve the people of Montgomery with the highest standards.”

"I am deeply grateful to Governor Ivey for the trust and honor she has bestowed upon me by appointing me as a circuit judge,” said Judge McCord. “I pledge to serve with integrity, fairness, and an unwavering commitment to upholding the Constitution. I will always strive to administer justice impartially, ensuring that every decision I make is grounded in the principles of the law and the rights of all individuals."

Perry County Sheriff

Governor Ivey has appointed Roy Fikes to serve as Sheriff of Perry County. A native of Perry County, Sheriff Fikes has served 30 years in law enforcement including 22 years as deputy sheriff in the Perry County Sheriff’s Office as well as a campus security officer for Marion Military Institute. Sheriff Fikes will replace retiring Sheriff Billy Jones.

“Sheriff Roy Fikes is not only a veteran law enforcement officer of three decades, but he knows well the people of Perry County and the needs of their communities,” said Governor Ivey. “He will hit the ground running to ensure the public is protected and the law will be enforced fairly and equally.”

“I am truly honored to have been appointed as the Sheriff of Perry County,” said Sheriff Fikes. “This is more than just a title – it is a responsibility I take to heart. I am committed to restoring trust, ensuring transparency, and working hand-in-hand with our community to create a safer, stronger Perry County. My focus is on accountability, service and making sure every resident knows that their sheriff’s office is here to serve them with integrity and respect.”

Each of the appointees was notified of their official appointment last week.

Governor Ivey has also appointed 25 persons to serve on a range of local and state boards effective immediately.