Attorney General Steve Marshall Recognizes National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 6-12

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is joining forces with law enforcement agencies and crime victims’ organizations across the state to recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, observed this year from April 6-12, 2025. This annual observance serves as a time to honor victims of crime, support their families, and raise awareness about the critical resources available to help them heal. The 2025 theme, “Kinship, Connecting & Healing,” highlights the power of community in restoring hope and strength to those impacted by crime.

“I have seen firsthand the immense pain and challenges that victims of crime and their families face as they seek justice and begin the difficult process of healing,” said Attorney General Marshall. “It is often a long and painful journey—one that victims, law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and advocates walk together. This week is a time to recognize that journey, to stand in solidarity with those who have suffered, and to renew our commitment to ensuring they receive the support and swift justice they deserve.”

Throughout the week, The Attorney General’s Office will be joining communities in remembrance and reflection. “This week, people around our great state, gather and honor loved ones who have experienced unimaginable tragedies, coming together to connect and bring hope to each other. I encourage all Alabamians to take a moment to remember those affected by crime and to attend a vigil in their area. Too many victims of crime feel alone and isolated, unaware of the resources and support available to them. Our state stands ready to help, as no victim should ever feel forgotten,” Attorney General Marshall said.