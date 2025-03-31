© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

Farmers Health Insurance

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 31, 2025 at 9:06 PM EDT

Two bills currently making their way through House and Senate committees, would allow Alabama farmers to get health insurance through non-profit agricultural organizations such as ALFA.

Senate Bill 84 and House Bill 477 would allow farmers in the state to enter into contract agreements with agricultural organizations for health insurance coverage, in exchange for their memberships. According to Republican Senator Arthur Orr of Decatur, who sponsored SB 84, at least ten other states across the country have already approved similar legislation for farmers.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan