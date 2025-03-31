Farmers Health Insurance

Two bills currently making their way through House and Senate committees, would allow Alabama farmers to get health insurance through non-profit agricultural organizations such as ALFA.

Senate Bill 84 and House Bill 477 would allow farmers in the state to enter into contract agreements with agricultural organizations for health insurance coverage, in exchange for their memberships. According to Republican Senator Arthur Orr of Decatur, who sponsored SB 84, at least ten other states across the country have already approved similar legislation for farmers.