Alabama Power hosts event at ASU

Nearly 60 vendors participated in the Alabama Power Corporate Takeover on the campus of Alabama State University. As part of the takeover Al Power also participated in the annual Alabama State University Career Fair.

ASU’s Dr. Sabrina C. Simmons is the assistant vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management/Student Development and Engagement says Alabama Power is an incredible community partner. Attendees also explored the Alabama Experience, an immersive mobile exhibit highlights educational pathways and career opportunities within the state.