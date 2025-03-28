© 2025 WVAS
Alabama Power hosts event at ASU

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 28, 2025 at 5:07 PM EDT

Nearly 60 vendors participated in the Alabama Power Corporate Takeover on the campus of Alabama State University. As part of the takeover Al Power also participated in the annual Alabama State University Career Fair.

ASU’s Dr. Sabrina C. Simmons is the assistant vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management/Student Development and Engagement says Alabama Power is an incredible community partner. Attendees also explored the Alabama Experience, an immersive mobile exhibit highlights educational pathways and career opportunities within the state.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
