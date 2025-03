State senators are passing an act to keep pharmacy middlemen from undercutting local drug stores. The Community Pharmacy Relief Act will make the middlemen, or PBM's, pay the cost to dispense drugs distributed to drug stores.

The charge includes both the acquisition cost as well as the Medicaid reimbursement rate of $10.64. The bill is headed to the House for a committee vote. The act immediately takes effect if it is signed into law.