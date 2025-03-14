© 2025 WVAS
ASU Trio Program celebrates Women's History Month

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 14, 2025 at 3:58 PM EDT

Alabama State University TRIO Student Support Services program hosted its National Women’s History Month event Thursday. The theme, "Moving Forward Together! Women Educating and Inspiring Generations,” was organized by ASU TRIO Director Dr. Aquanetta Pinkard and ASU Counselor and Student Support Services Danette Battle.

Students, faculty, staff and community leaders listened to stories and lessons shared by panelists Dr. Tanjula Petty, Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness, Strategic Initiatives and Transformation, Dr. Malinda Swoope Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management and Dr. Mary Grimes, ASU’s Assistant Provost for Academic Affairs. WVAS News Director Melanie Hogan moderated the discussion.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan