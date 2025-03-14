ASU Trio Program celebrates Women's History Month

Alabama State University TRIO Student Support Services program hosted its National Women’s History Month event Thursday. The theme, "Moving Forward Together! Women Educating and Inspiring Generations,” was organized by ASU TRIO Director Dr. Aquanetta Pinkard and ASU Counselor and Student Support Services Danette Battle.

Students, faculty, staff and community leaders listened to stories and lessons shared by panelists Dr. Tanjula Petty, Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness, Strategic Initiatives and Transformation, Dr. Malinda Swoope Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management and Dr. Mary Grimes, ASU’s Assistant Provost for Academic Affairs. WVAS News Director Melanie Hogan moderated the discussion.