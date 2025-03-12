A special election will take place this week for Alabama Senate District 5. Senate Pro Tem Greg Reed stepped down to accept a cabinet position in Governor Kay Ivey's administration.

Democratic candidates Ryan Cagle and Sarah Watkins will face each other on Tuesday. A general election between the Democratic candidate and the one Republican to qualify, Matt Woods, will take place on June 24th. District 5 extends west from the Mississippi border through north central Alabama and into Jefferson County.