WVAS Legislative Update Feb. 26

Glock Switch Legislation

The Alabama Senate has passed legislation that, among other things, targets so-called "Glock switches." The bill would ban the use of machine gun conversion devices. They are already illegal under federal law. The proposal would allow local law enforcement to make arrests under state law.

Medicaid Expansion Protests

Dozens of health care advocates visited the State Capitol in Montgomery on Tuesday, to call on lawmakers to pass legislation authorizing Medicaid Expansion in Alabama.

Led by the group Cover Alabama, the lobbyists claimed nearly 200-thousand Alabama workers currently fall in the so-called coverage gap and cannot afford the cost of health insurance. Alabama is among 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Workers in the coverage gap earn too much to qualify or Medicaid and too little to get federal subsidies to help pay for health insurance.