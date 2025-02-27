© 2025 WVAS
WVAS Legislative Update Feb. 26

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 27, 2025 at 4:56 PM EST

Glock Switch Legislation

The Alabama Senate has passed legislation that, among other things, targets so-called "Glock switches." The bill would ban the use of machine gun conversion devices. They are already illegal under federal law. The proposal would allow local law enforcement to make arrests under state law.

Medicaid Expansion Protests

Dozens of health care advocates visited the State Capitol in Montgomery on Tuesday, to call on lawmakers to pass legislation authorizing Medicaid Expansion in Alabama.

Led by the group Cover Alabama, the lobbyists claimed nearly 200-thousand Alabama workers currently fall in the so-called coverage gap and cannot afford the cost of health insurance. Alabama is among 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Workers in the coverage gap earn too much to qualify or Medicaid and too little to get federal subsidies to help pay for health insurance.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
