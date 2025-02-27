Congresswoman Sewells addresses mass firing of Social Security workers

In Birmingham, an undetermined number of employees who work at the Social Security Region 4 office have been terminated.

That according to Alabama 7th District Congresswoman Terri Sewell, who announced on social media the region covers several states, including Alabama.

Sewell initially reported more than 100 workers in the Birmingham office had been terminated by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. Sewell said her office will continue to monitor the situation closely.