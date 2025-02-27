© 2025 WVAS
Congresswoman Sewells addresses mass firing of Social Security workers

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 27, 2025 at 5:00 PM EST

In Birmingham, an undetermined number of employees who work at the Social Security Region 4 office have been terminated.

That according to Alabama 7th District Congresswoman Terri Sewell, who announced on social media the region covers several states, including Alabama.

Sewell initially reported more than 100 workers in the Birmingham office had been terminated by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. Sewell said her office will continue to monitor the situation closely.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
